The PDP and APC in Abia state have faced a major setback in their appeals against Governor Otti's election

This is as the apex court opted to delay its judgment in the appeals challenging Otti's electoral victory as Abia governor

The court's decision to delay its judgment adds a new layer of uncertainty to the Abia state governorship election dispute saga

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Wednesday, January 10, the Supreme Court delayed its judgment in the appeals brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their governorship candidates against the election of Governor Alex Otti of Abia state.

Supreme Court is yet to deliver its verdict on the Abia state election dispute. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

The five-member panel of Justices of the apex court reserved judgment to a date that will be communicated to parties after the adoption of all briefs filed in the matter, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

This comes after the Court of Appeal, Lagos division, had, in a unanimous decision in December 2023, upheld the victory of Otti at the polls.

The lower court held that Otti's electoral victory conformed with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The appellate court ruled that petitions brought by the appellants lacked merit.

Governor Alex Otti wins at appeal court

Meanwhile, Otti secured a victory at the court of appeal sitting in Kano, barely two weeks after the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in his state upheld his election in the March 18 governorship poll.

In its ruling on Friday, October 20, the appeal court dismissed the verdict delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, which reportedly sacked the Abia governor.

The appellate court faulted the trial court's hasty hearing and determination of the suit. It ruled that the federal high court gave its verdict without joining the necessary parties who were the real targets of the claim in the case.

Source: Legit.ng