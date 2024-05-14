A Nigerian man has shared photos of an oyinbo lady who took him out on a date twice in the UK

According to him, the white lady piqued interest in him and has since then been giving him luxury treats

Photos of the duo have been trending online as netizens desire that they officially seal their relationship maritally

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Photos of a Nigerian man and his white date have melted hearts on social media.

The young man who relocated to the United Kingdom revealed how the pretty 'oyinbo babe' took him out on dates.

Nigerian man goes on date with oyinbo lady Photo credit: Ola Ahmed Dayo/ X.

Source: Twitter

UK-based man flaunts 'oyinbo babe'

According to the man identified as Ola Ahmed Dayo, the pretty girl first took him to a coffee shop on a date.

About six months later, she invited him to a Nigerian restaurant and he shared photos from their outing.

The young man shared the photos to reiterate how some oyinbo ladies do not mind taking a man out on a date.

In his words:

"My first date in the UK, oyinbo babe carry me go Pret A Manger (Coffee shop). Six months later, she invited me to a Nigerian restaurant. We all know what we are doing."

Reactions trail Nigerian man's photos with oyinbo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to gush over the lovely photos shared via the X app.

Kruzi said:

"oyibo girl no dey use potential play Naija girls dey wait for British passport British girl they find struggling immigrant to grow with. life funny like that."

Sir Leye wrote:

"You guys look beautiful. I also like that she’s interested in trying things from your culture. Fascinating."

Don Tobechukwu said:

"Guy she likes you."

Introvert Dev asked:

"Which dating app do you use bro?"

Toofiggy reacted:

"I hail you my Oga, She suppose get friend now, make we all gather go museum nd cinema together and later vacation and the likes. Abeg I Dey game."

Papi added:

"Congratulations bro. When is the wedding?"

Watch the video below:

Man brings oyinbo wife home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who fell in love with a white American woman brought her to Nigeria to show his family.

In a video he shared on his page, he captured when his mother and father welcomed the woman into their family.

Source: Legit.ng