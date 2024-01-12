Global site navigation

BREAKING: Kano, 3 Other Governors Storm Supreme Court Ahead of Judgment
by  Bada Yusuf

As the Supreme Court prepared to deliver judgment on controversies in some state governorship elections, no less than four governors have stormed the apex court for the verdict.

The four governors who are at the Supreme Court are Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Abba Yusuf of Kano, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

PDP, NNPP governors storm Supreme Court Photo Credit: Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar
Simon Lalong, the former governor of Plateau state, was also present at the Supreme Court.

The apex court is expected to deliver judgments in governorship disputes in eight states, which are Lagos, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Abia, Ebonyi, Zamfara, and Cross River state.

