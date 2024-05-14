A clip of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, talking about her time in Nigeria and what she thinks of the country has gone viral

During a conference in Lagos, Meghan Markle opened up about having a Nigerian heritage and how she found out

The Duchess shared that she's 43% Nigerian, and when she found out after doing her genealogy but after spending time in the country, she felt naturally at home

Former American actress and the wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, recently revealed that she has Nigerian heritage, which she found out recently.

The Duchess made this revelation during her three days working visit to Nigeria with her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex recently opened up about having Nigerian heritage and how it has significantly shaped her thinking. Photo credit: @meghan.markle.official/@mazitundeednut

Meghan shared how she found out she was 43% Nigerian, and ever since, she has taken time to learn more about the country's heritage.

"Nigeria is my country" - Meghan Markle

During the conference, the Duchess noted that as an African American, she had struggled over the years to understand her identity in all its ramifications.

However, after spending some time in Nigeria, she has come to understand herself more through the mirrors of the people she met during her visit.

Meghan Markle shares the qualities she believes she shares with the average Nigerian woman. She said:

"I say this as a compliment to all Nigerian women. They're brave, powerful, resilient, and beautiful. It is flattering to be in that company. And yes Nigeria is my country."

Meghan was in Nigeria with her husband to promote the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry's foundation sponsors.

Watch the viral clip below:

Meghan Markle's comment about Nigeria stirs reactions

Netizens react to Meghan Markle's claim about being a Nigerian:

@jbaby_omojor:

"Too many negative people in the comment section.Nigeria used to be so welcoming and warm to people, but politics and social media has damaged alot of you peeps.You ve got so much hate in you and its so appalling."

@mazijudepondis8:

"The only Duchess of London I know is James Brown o."

@kemmyrajirealtor:

"Word salad as always."

@official_bello:

"Nice but waytin Una really come do?"

@freebornwish:

"This woman has a heart of gold, her kind is so rare, if you think am kidding, ask her husband why he left royalty for true love.. go for your heart."

@akinsbellia:

"I'm happy she is one of us .Love u Meghan."

@e4emmanuel:

"I love how welcoming we are to her and her husband."

@zionlaja:

"Nigerians love l!es , they were all smiling and clapping when she said my country, dey play."

Prince Harry to raise son Archie in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africans shared interesting responses to recent revelations that Prince Harry hoped to raise his firstborn son Archie in Africa.

This is according to the world-renowned primatologist Dame Jane Goodall who is not only friends with King Charles but also had the opportunity to interview Harry for Vogue Magazine in 2019.

While not much is known beyond this statement, some Mzansi netizens were less than impressed by the Prince's view, as they felt it indicated a very primitive view of Africa as a continent.

