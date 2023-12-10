A coalition has insisted that the judgement of the Appeal Court that sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state was not fair

Legit.ng recalls that in November, the appellate court, in its judgement, nullified the election of Lawal and ordered a rerun in three local government areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukkuyum, Chann

However, the Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development said the verdict was against the principle of democracy

Gusau, Zamfara state - A group, Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development, has urged the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Appeal Court concerning the Zamfara state governorship election.

At a press conference recently in Jos, Plateau state, Abel Jilemsam, leader of the group, urged the Supreme Court to respect "the popular mandate in Zamfara".

'Don't jeopardise democratic principles' - Coalition to court

According to him, the Appeal Court's judgement that sacked Governor Lawal "is an antithesis of the desire" of the people of Zamfara, Blueprint Newspapers reported.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the Northern groups' stance.

Jilemsam said:

“The citizens of Zamfara state have exercised their democratic rights, and their voices must be heard and honoured.

"Attempts to undermine the sanctity of these elections not only jeopardise the democratic principles that Nigeria upholds but also erode public trust in the electoral process.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including the electoral authorities and the judiciary, to ensure a thorough and unbiased judgement as we head to the Supreme Court for dispute arising from the ruling of appeal judgment."

Appeal Court sacks Governor Dauda Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja announced the Zamfara State governorship election as inconclusive.

In its verdict, the court directed a re-run in three specific local government areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukyun.

Ayodele gives PDP's Lawal assurance

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele said a rerun in three local government areas will not stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Dauda Lawal from “reclaiming” Zamfara state.

According to the cleric, “it (the mandate) is going back to PDP” — dashing the hope of Bello Matawalle, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March poll.

