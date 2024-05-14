Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima will henceforth pay tollgates whenever they use airports anywhere across the nation.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved no more exemptions granted to users of the airports from paying tollgate fees on Tuesday, May 14.

The decision was made at the FEC meeting on Tuesday, May 14 Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Senator Kashim Shettima

The approval was made following a memorandum presented to the council by the minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The aviation minister argued that the government was losing over 82% of the revenue it should have earned from the e-tags that provide access to the tollgates.

Tinubu overruled the memoranda that exempted him and Shettima, directing that both should be included among those who must pay.

Keyamo made this known while addressing newsmen at the post-FEC media briefing.

He lamented that Very Important Persons (VIPs) with money who should pay have not been paying while only poor people had been charged for using the tollgates.

