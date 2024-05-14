PoS operators have disclosed plans to take legal action against the Corporate Affairs Commission in court over its registration directives

The operators say the CAC has no powers to mandate them to register their businesses as they can operate as individual agents

The CAC agreed with financial technology companies to register their agents and merchants by July 2024

Point of Sale (PoS) operators plan to sue the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) over the mandatory registration order.

CAC and financial technology companies agreed on May 6, 2024, to a two-month deadline to register their agents, merchants, and individuals with the agency.

CAC sets deadline to register PoS businesses

The commission set the deadline for registration on July 7, 2024.

CAC said the action is supported by Section 863(1) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and the 2013 directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on agent banking.

The CAC said the registration aims to protect the businesses of fintechs and customers and boost the economy.

PoS operators fault CAC orders

According to reports, Elegbede Oluwaseun, the national general secretary of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMAN), said the operators have opted to take legal action to challenge the legality of the order.

He said the CAC has no jurisdiction over individuals not operating as a company.

Oluwaseun said:

“In CAMA, only a non-individual agent is required to register with CAC. For example, if your name is John Doe, you are not liable for CAC registration and you can get the reference from CAMA 2022, section 18 (2).”

The AMMBAN secretary said the CBN policy recognises both individual and non-individual agents.

He said an individual operating under their name is legitimate for conducting business in Nigeria beyond PoS operations.

He said the agents will go to court to challenge the CAC order.

The move comes amid plans for police to allegedly begin arresting PoS operators not registered with the CAC.

The Federal Government has pledged that security agencies will take action against Point-of-Sale (PoS) operators who do not comply with the directive to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission by July 7, 2024.

Hussaini Magaji, the Registrar-General of the CAC, announced this during the formal launch of the CAC registration for agents and fintech merchants in Abuja on Wednesday, May 9, 2024.

