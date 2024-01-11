President Tinubu and Governor Fubara engaged in a discreet conversation, leaving the public eager for insights into undisclosed matters

The closed-door meeting comes weeks after Fubara made peace with his political godfather, FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Also, this visit by Governor Fubara comes amid heightened curiosity surrounding the aftermath of the 8-point agreement and its potential impact on political alignments between Rivers state PDP and APC

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is meeting with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu and Governor Fubara hold crucial talks at the Villa. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Fubara meets with Tinubu weeks after signing peace pact with Wike

As reported by Channels TV, Fubara who arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 5:40 on Thursday, January 11, went straight to the office of the president where they are currently meeting behind closed doors.

The reason for the visit and the purpose of the meeting have not been made public as of the time of filing this report.

Possible reason why Fubara is at the Villa

The Nation reported that the governor had recently visited the Villa for a peace meeting involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), who is also his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, and the president.

This meeting is Fubara’s first visit to the Villa since the signing of the 8-point agreement after President Tinubu waded into the controversy between him and Wike.

'Present Chief of Staff appointed by Wike' - Source

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following rumours that Edison Ogerenye Ehie, who resigned as the factional Speaker of the state house of assembly, has been appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara as his Chief of Staff, a source close to him (Ehie) spoke.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, January 4, Ehie was being penciled in to replace Amadi as the Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara. Wike is the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The source, who asked not to be named, warned that Ehie's rumoured appointment as Chief of Staff to the Rivers governor will open another phase of crisis between Messrs Fubara and Wike.

Rivers crisis: 'We are not afraid' - Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara said Ehie resigned as the Speaker of the state house of assembly for peace to reign.

The Rivers No.1 citizen reiterated that all the steps taken so far by his allies were in the interest of peace, adding that they were not borne out of fear.

Gov Fubara addresses possibility of quitting

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after Ehie resigned, Fubara assured that no amount of political crisis could truncate the tenure of his administration.

Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership.

