Reports emerged earlier this week that Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed the immediate-past 'Speaker' of the state house of assembly, Edison Ehie, as his new Chief of Staff

Ehie had recently stepped down as speaker and member of the Rivers state house of assembly

A top source said Ehie's rumoured appointment as Chief of Staff to Fubara would open another phase of crisis between the governor and his former boss, Wike

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Following rumours that Edison Ogerenye Ehie, who resigned as the factional Speaker of the state house of assembly, has been appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara as his Chief of Staff, a source close to him (Ehie) has spoken.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, January 4, Ehie was being pencilled in to replace Chidi Amadi, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, as the Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara. Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, is the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Ehie (middle) recently resigned from the Rivers state house of assembly. Photo credits: Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

'Present Chief of Staff appointed by Wike' - Source

The source, who asked not to be named, warned that Ehie's rumoured appointment as Chief of Staff to the Rivers governor will open another phase of crisis between Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The newspaper quoted the source as saying:

“His rumoured appointment as Chief of Staff to the governor will open another phase of crisis between Fubara and the minister of federal capital territory because the present Chief of Staff is Wike’s kinsman and was appointed by the minister.

"So, removing him and bringing Ehie will open another phase of the war between Wike and Fubara."

Rivers crisis: 'We are not afraid' - Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara said Ehie resigned as the Speaker of the state house of assembly for peace to reign.

The Rivers No.1 citizen reiterated that all the steps taken so far by his allies were in the interest of peace, adding that they were not borne out of fear.

Fubara reaffirms fairness and justice principle

Legit.ng also reported that amid an ongoing feud with Wike, Fubara assured Nigerians that his government would continue to protect the interest of the people of the state.

Fubara made this vow via a social media post.

Gov Fubara addresses possibility of quitting

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after Ehie resigned, Fubara assured that no amount of political crisis could truncate the tenure of his administration.

Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership.

Source: Legit.ng