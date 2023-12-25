Governor Sim Fubara, in his Christmas Broadcast, addresses the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state

The governor expressed commitment to resolve his rift with Nyesom Wike, through the presidential peace agreement presented by Tinubu

The eight-point accord which has generated mixed reactions in the nation's polity, aims to bring stability to Rivers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, has said he is committed to implementing the eight-point presidential peace agreement addressing the political crisis in the state.

Fubara clears air on Tinubu's deal presented to him and Wike

In his Christmas Broadcast on Monday morning, December 25, he assures citizens that the implementation will safeguard collective interests and democratic values, Channels TV reported.

Governor Fubara, a principal participant in the saga, emphasizes that the peace pact presents an opportunity for much-needed stability in the state.

The Rivers number one man who denied the claim that the agreement was forced on him, also expressed his commitment to abide by the terms stated in the pact.

He said the peace accord “is not a death sentence”, but an opportunity to achieve the needed stability in the state, The Nation report added.

Governor Fubara said both sides of the divide have so far demonstrated some goodwill towards the implementation of the agreement.

The governor acknowledges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's intervention and expressed gratitude for his role in seeking a resolution.

