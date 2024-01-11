Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Chidi Amadi, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, has reportedly resigned.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday morning, January 11, the Rivers commissioner for information and communications, Joseph Johnson, confirmed Amadi’s resignation.

Chidi Amadi (right) is no longer the Rivers governor's Chief of Staff. Photo credits: @debiglouis, @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Rivers crisis: Chidi Amadi reportedly steps down

This is coming amid a months-long political crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP-controlled state).

Johnson said Governor Fubara would announce a replacement for Amadi, a loyalist of the immediate past governor Nyesom Wike, at the appropriate time.

He said:

“The former Chief of Staff, Hon Chidi Amadi, has resigned. The governor will announce another Chief of Staff at the appropriate time.

“It is the prerogative of the governor to appoint when he wants it. He will tell us and we will announce it and you will also get the release to that effect."

'Present Chief of Staff appointed by Wike' - Source

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following rumours that Edison Ogerenye Ehie, who resigned as the factional Speaker of the state house of assembly, has been appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara as his Chief of Staff, a source close to him (Ehie) spoke.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, January 4, Ehie was being pencilled in to replace Amadi as the Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara. Wike is the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The source, who asked not to be named, warned that Ehie's rumoured appointment as Chief of Staff to the Rivers governor will open another phase of crisis between Messrs Fubara and Wike.

Rivers crisis: 'We are not afraid' - Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Fubara said Ehie resigned as the Speaker of the state house of assembly for peace to reign.

The Rivers No.1 citizen reiterated that all the steps taken so far by his allies were in the interest of peace, adding that they were not borne out of fear.

Gov Fubara addresses possibility of quitting

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after Ehie resigned, Fubara assured that no amount of political crisis could truncate the tenure of his administration.

Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership.

