Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that the decisions taken by his administration in the evolving political crisis in the state were not borne out of fear or intimidation

Recently, Edison Ehie resigned as a member representing Ahoada East in the Rivers state house of assembly and also as factional speaker

Legit.ng reports that Ehie is a loyalist of Governor Fubara and an erstwhile leader of a group of state lawmakers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said Edison Ogerenye Ehie resigned as the Speaker of the state house of assembly for peace to reign.

As reported by The Punch, Fubara spoke at a New Year banquet held at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Ehie (right) recently resigned from the Rivers state house of assembly. Photo credit: Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Rivers crisis: 'We are not afraid' - Fubara

The Rivers No.1 citizen reiterated that all the steps taken so far by his allies were in the interest of peace, adding that they were not borne out of fear, Premium Times noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor, have been fighting over the control of political power in the oil-rich state, leaving the state legislature battered as lawmakers split into two factions.

The Rivers governor said:

"Whatever it will take, as seen in our decisions… Yesterday (Sunday, December 31, 2023), a lot of people were worried: why would the Speaker resign? It is to tell you what we can do for peace to reign.”

He added:

“Every decision that we’ve taken is not borne out of fear but because we have the interest of our people and we have respect for elders.

“I’m appealing to every one of us to embrace the peace. We need this peace because our intention for the state is not for our personal interest but for the development of the state."

Fubara reaffirms fairness and justice principle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid an ongoing feud with Wike, Fubara assured Nigerians that his government will continue to protect the interest of the people of the state.

Fubara made this vow via a social media post.

Wike’s kinsmen back Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that the crisis in Rivers state took a new dimension as some political leaders in the 17 wards of Obio/Akpor local government area (LGA) of Rivers state declared support for Governor Fubara's administration.

This came after four commissioners who are Wike's allies dumped Fubara's cabinet and resigned.

Gov Fubara addresses possibility of quitting

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after Ehie resigned, Fubara assured that no amount of political crisis could truncate the tenure of his administration.

Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership.

Source: Legit.ng