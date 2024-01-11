Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has commended President Bola Tinubu on three different occasions since his appeal against the Nigerian president was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The former Anambra state governor contested against Tinubu but came third in the poll. He had claimed to be the actual winner of the poll and approached the presidential election petition court, but his petition was dismissed over lack of merit.

How Peter Obi hails Tinubu on 3 occasions Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Not satisfied with the outcome of the presidential tribunal, the Labour Party candidate approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court also said the second runner-up in the presidential election could not present credible evidence to justify its claims.

Obi had condemned the judgment of the court but, soon after, announced his intention to resume the full-time duty of the opposition. Since the announcement, Obi has commented on almost every government's policy and activities.

However, between December 22, 2023, and January 2024, Obi commended President Tinubu in three different instances of his policy and actions. The instances are listed below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi hails Tinubu on a 50% slash on Transport fare

The Anambra-born politician hailed President Tinubu for his 50% slash on transportation fares during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In a tweet on Friday, December 22, 2023, the Labour Party chieftain in a tweet, said the development by President Tinubu to cut the price of transportation for Nigerians was a step in the right direction.

See the tweet here:

Obi on Tinubu's 60% cut in federal official Entourages

When President Tinubu announced a 60% cut in federal government entourage on foreign trips, Obi took to his social media page to commend the president, describing it as a move to reduce the cost of governance and wastage.

Earlier in December 2023, Obi faulted President Tinubu's budget for foreign trips in 2024, and that of his cabinet members, including Vice President Kashim Shettime.

But in a tweet on Wednesday, Obi commended the presidency following the announcement of the cut but stated that:

"While this modest step may be somewhat commendable, what is desirable should be both a 60% reduction in federal official overseas trips."

See the tweet here:

Obi welcomes Betta Edu's suspension by President Tinubu

The former governor of Anambra state also expressed his support for President Tinubu over the suspension of Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Obi also commended the directive of President Tinubu that the minister and the ministry's activities should be probed.

The minister was suspended for signing a letter directing the office of the accountant general of the federation to transfer the sum of N585 million to a private account.

Obi made the tweet on Wednesday, see it here:

Source: Legit.ng