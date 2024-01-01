Governor Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers state has taunted his antagonists over the power tussle in the state

Legit.ng reports that Fubara vowed never to cede power to those behind the campaign to push him out of office

Former allies, Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state's political structure

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Barely 24 hours after the house of assembly Speaker loyal to him resigned, the Rivers state governor, Siminilayi Fubara has assured that no amount of political crisis can truncate the tenure of his administration.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership, even though those fighting his administration want to dampen the spirit of Rivers people and forcefully truncate the pace of development, but have failed.

Fubara determined to continue as Rivers governor. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara assures Rivers residents of development

He encouraged Rivers people not to be disheartened over the ongoing crisis because nothing will stop him from steering the affairs of the state successfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Governor Fubara made this known while speaking at the crossover church service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo town on 2024 New Year’s Eve in Opobo/Nkoro local government area (LGA), PM News noted.

He said:

“What they want is this red biro, but it is still with me.

"We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro.

"As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers state.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that nothing will stop his administration from getting to its destination because its foundation is laid solidly in God who alone will give the grace to complete the process of building.

The governor who said that there is already a designed development agenda and level of progress determined for Rivers state in 2024 stressed that he will not relent in working for the good of the state.

Rivers crisis: Fubara thanks Tinubu

Fubara expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the fatherly role he played when he intervened to assist in the process of restoring peace in Rivers state.

His words:

“Like I keep saying, it takes a responsible man to be a father. He (President Tinubu) acted like a father.

"On our part, we will continue to give him all the necessary support because if he does not succeed in Rivers State, he will not succeed as a president.

“So, as a state, we will continue to give him every support. We are not pretenders. Our support is genuine and it is to uplift his programmes. Our sacrifices are part of the support.”

Furthermore, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to Rivers people for their unwavering support, describing them as believers in true Rivers state.

He urged them to trust the decisions that he makes.

Ehie resigns as Rivers factional Speaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the factional speaker of the Rivers state assembly, Edison Ehie, resigned from his position and also quit his membership as a lawmaker, representing Ahoada East Constituency 3.

This was disclosed in a letter Ehie personally addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ehie is a loyalist of Governor Fubara.

Rivers elders warn Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that Rivers state elders and leaders issued a serious warning to Governor Fubara against implementing President Tinubu’s eight-point resolution.

The leaders described the resolution as “a death sentence,” and a lopsided agreement in favour of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

'Call Wike to order' - INC to Tinubu

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has received a notable message from the Ijaw National Congress (INC) over the political crisis in Rivers state.

The Ijaw leaders urged Tinubu to stop Wike and his loyalists over their purported moves aimed at sacking Fubara as Rivers state governor.

Source: Legit.ng