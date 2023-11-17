Live Updates: Appeal Court Delivers Judgement on Kano 2023 Governorship Election
FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja will deliver its judgement, today (Friday, November 17) on the disputed Kano state governorship election.
Kano, Bauchi governorship disputes: Tight security as appeal court delivers judgment
There is tight security at the Court of Appeal complex in the Federal Capital Territory, ahead of the judgments.
The Punch reported that some roads leading to the court were cordoned off by police officers
Legit.ng gathers that many party supporters are trying to gain access to the premises even as police officers trying to contain the surge fired teargas canisters to disperse them.
Appeal court will also deliver verdict on Bauchi governorship election today
The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, also fixed Friday, November 17, for the judgement in the case seeking the removal of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.
A top Bauchi state government official disclosed to Legit.ng that the appellate court had officially communicated the development to all parties in the matter.
Kano governorship election dispute in summary
- Abba Yusuf of the NNPP and Nasiru Gawuna of the APC are in a legal battle over the outcome of the Kano 2023 governorship election.
- INEC initially declared Yusuf the winner with 1,019,602 votes, but Gawuna contested the result.
- The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal set aside Yusuf's victory, declaring Gawuna the lawfully elected candidate after invalidating 165,663 votes.
- Yusuf appealed the tribunal's decision, and the Court of Appeal is set to deliver its decision today.
- The Court of Appeal's decision is not final, and further appeals can be made to the Supreme Court.
- Due to tensions in Kano, the appellate court moved its panel to Abuja for the hearing, adding to the anticipation surrounding the case.