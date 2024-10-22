An adorable video of late singer Mohbad's son Liam with Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla is trending online

In the viral video, Liam was seen showing his dance moves as Iyabo Ojo's daughter and Chioma Goodhair

The video has once again stirred up memories about Mohbad as several netizens shower praises on Iyabo Ojo

Liam Aloba, the only son and child of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, is trending on social media over his dance video.

While details surrounding Mohbad's death have remained a mystery, leading to a rift in his family, his only son, Liam, has continued to gain attention.

Mohbad’s son, wife visit Chioma Hairgood. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, Liam was spotted in the company of Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and his mother Wunmi as they visited Chioma Goodhair

A clip showed the moment, the little boy entertained Priscilla and Chioma with his dance moves as they cheered him on.

The little boy also warmed hearts with the way he exchanged pleasantries with adults in the video.

Chioma was heard in the video speaking about how Liam shared a similar look with Mohbad.

Watch video of Mohbad's son dancing below:

Mixed reactions as Mohbad's son dances

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

ninah_skyy:

"E be like say people no get eye this baby looks like the dad."

dy_diggz:

"God bless Iyabo ojo and her family. I’m happy for wunmi, she is surrounded by well meaning persons."

hey_its_me_sarima:

"Person look this pikin kpai Im papa another person look am finish still obstruct justice for am. God don’t let the wicked go unpunished."

yetty.starr:

"God bless iyabo ojo and family for not leaving this poor girl to face life alone with this child."

kvdietcoffee:

"So adorable If Mohbad's deaaath wasn't natural, may it never be well with the person."

ronketillz:

"Thanks to iyabo ojo and priscy. Their support to Liam and his mother is amazing.."

What VDM said about Mohbad's former boss

While reconsidering the case, VDM shared a video in which he stated that Mohbad had still not received justice.

He claimed that the deceased's former boss, Naira Marley, and his friend, Sam Larry, were aware of how he died but failed to take action.

VDM also recalled that despite Mohbad suffering several ill treatments from them, only one such incident made it online in a "cropped" video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng