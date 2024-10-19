Northern elites are reportedly planning to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential race

The group, led by a North East governor and a retired General from the North West, believes Jonathan's eligibility for only one more four-year term is a strategic advantage

While some northern leaders back Jonathan, a faction within the North supports another southern candidate

In a surprising political manoeuvre, some influential northern elites are reportedly seeking to draft former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential race.

A statement cited by Legit.ng revealed that the northern power brokers are positioning him as a potential alternative to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The group, led by a governor from the North East and a retired General from the North West, believes Jonathan’s eligibility for only one more four-year term makes him a strategic candidate.

The northern leaders behind the plot argue that Jonathan’s candidacy could unite the North and South, tapping into his goodwill from his previous tenure.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the move aims to prevent what they perceive as the “mismanagement of the country” under Tinubu’s leadership, as reported by the Nigerian Tribune.

The source said:

"Jonathan has a legacy of peace and democratic governance, which still resonates across the nation.

"His four-year limit is seen as an advantage, allowing for a smooth transition."

Promoters of this plan are reported to be mobilizing support from across the six geopolitical zones, civil society organizations, and pro-democracy groups to bolster their cause.

Counter-movements within the north

Not all northern elites are on board with the Jonathan-for-2027 project.

A faction of governors and influential politicians is reportedly advocating for another southern politician to challenge Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

This division within the northern bloc adds a layer of complexity to the emerging political landscape as the 2027 election approaches.

Bala Mohammed: Jonathan has experience to lead again

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who served under Jonathan as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), expressed his willingness to step aside should the former president choose to run, Premium Times reported.

Speaking at an event organized by the Save Africa Initiative (SAI), Mohammed said:

"Jonathan has more experience and would do a good job if given another opportunity to lead. If we can persuade him to come forward, I will support him with my blood."

Previous attempts by the North to draft Jonathan

This is not the first time Jonathan has been courted for a return to the presidency.

In 2022, rumors circulated that northern governors were pushing for him to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.

However, Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, quickly refuted claims that the former president authorized the purchase of nomination forms for the APC primaries.

Despite these denials, the clamor for Jonathan’s return has persisted, particularly among those who view him as a unifying figure in the current politically fractured landscape.

Tinubu’s camp watches closely

As talks of Jonathan’s possible candidacy gain momentum, political observers are closely watching President Tinubu’s camp.

With various factions emerging and lobbying against Tinubu’s re-election bid, the 2027 race promises to be a battleground of competing interests and shifting alliances.

