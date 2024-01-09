President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, January 9, summoned the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Presidential Villa over a link to Betta Edu.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the suspension of his counterpart in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu.

Tunji-Ojo was summoned to Aso Rock for overpayment of N438m as a consultancy fee to a company linked to the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

The Nation learnt the minister, when he approached for an interview, simply said, “It’s all good,” as he walked out of the Presidential Villa.

There were reports that a company owned by the Minister of Interior, New Planet Projects Limited, was paid N438.1m by Edu for consultancy services.

But while featuring on Channels TV’s "Politics Today" on Monday night, January 8, Tunji-Ojo said though he founded the company 10 years ago, he resigned from its directorship in 2019 when he contested for the House of Representatives.

The Minister of Interior described the report as shocking insisting he is only a shareholder in the company and not involved in its day-to-day operations.

