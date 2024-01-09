Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu Summons Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo Over Contract Award From Betta Edu
BREAKING: Tinubu Summons Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo Over Contract Award From Betta Edu

by  Adekunle Dada

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has summoned the minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to the Presidential Villa over a financial scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

As reported by The Nation, Tunji-Ojo was summoned following the award of a consultancy contract to the tune of N438 million to New Planet Projects Ltd, a company he is a beneficial owner.

Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo summoned to Aso Rock Photo Credits: @officialABAT/@BTOofficial
Tinubu's Interior Minister Opens Up on Getting Contract from Betta Edu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tunji-Ojo responded to the allegation that his company, New Planet Project Limited, was awarded an N438.1 million contract by the suspended minister, Betta Edu.

In an interview on Channels Television on Monday, January 8, the minister said he founded the company about 15 years ago but resigned as its director after his election in 2019.

During the programme, the minister presented a CAC document indicating his resignation as a New Planet Project Limited director five years ago.

Source: Legit.ng

