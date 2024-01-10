The opposition Young Progressive Party (YPP), has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

FCT, Abuja - The opposition Young Progressive Party (YPP), has threatened to shut down Abuja if President Bola Tinubu fails to suspend the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The YPP’s National Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Bishop Amakiri, said Tunji-Ojo should be suspended for “abuse of office” and in line with laid down rules and regulations, The Guardian reported.

Amakiri stated this in an open letter to President Tinubu while reacting to the contract that was awarded to New Planet Project Limited, a company Tunji-Ojo allegedly had an interest in.

The company was paid N438.1 million by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under the leadership of Dr. Betta Edu, for consultancy services.

He added that the money part of the N3 billion intended for cash transfers and social investment programs for vulnerable Nigerians.

“It is worth noting that the company, which was registered on March 3, 2009, with registration number 804833, has Minister Tunji Ojo and his wife, Abimbola, listed as directors, with Gbadamasi Gbadamasi Clement as the company’s secretary.

“We strongly believe that Minister Tunji Ojo’s actions are in direct violation of the Nigerian Constitution and the Code of Conduct law. Sections 5 and 6 of the Code of Conduct law clearly prohibit public officers from engaging in conflicts of interest and participating in any business other than farming.”

Tinubu summons interior minister Tunji-Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu summoned Tunji-Ojo to the Presidential Villa over a financial scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Tunji-Ojo was summoned following the award of a consultancy contract to the tune of N438 million to New Planet Projects Ltd, a company he is a beneficial owner.

Tinubu's Interior Minister Opens Up on Getting Contract from Betta Edu

Legit.ng also reported that Tunji-Ojo responded to the allegation that his company, New Planet Project Limited, was awarded an N438.1 million contract by the suspended minister, Betta Edu.

The minister said he founded the company about 15 years ago but resigned as its director after his election in 2019. During the programme, the minister presented a CAC document indicating his resignation as a New Planet Project Limited director five years ago.

Tinubu's interior minister speaks after Aso-Villa's summon

When Tunji-Ojo was approached for an interview, it was learned that the minister said, “It’s all good,” as he walked out of the Presidential Villa.

He stated this after he was summoned by Tinubu to the Presidential Villa over a link to Betta Edu.

