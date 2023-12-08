The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, said she became a minister after Bishop David Oyedepo laid hands on her.

Edu said that Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her after she told him about her desire to become a minister during Shiloh 2022

She joyfully narrated the incident during the ongoing Shiloh 2023 at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun state

Ota, Ogun state - The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has testified about how she became a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration after Bishop David Oyedepo, prayed for her.

Edu said she told Bishop Oyedepo about her desire to become a minister at the Shiloh 2022, annual programme of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Vanguard reported.

The minister said Oyedepo laid hands on her and said it is done.

She stated this while sharing her testimony during the ongoing 2023 Shiloh at Canaan Land in Ota, Ogun state.

Edu said God did it and has returned to give Him all the glory.

“Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the next time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now. And he said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’. He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up and I left.

“I came today to return all glory to God that despite all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

