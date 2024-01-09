State House, Aso Villa - President Bola Tinubu has implemented a 60% reduction in the travel expenses of government officials within his administration.

This announcement was made by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, during a briefing with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, January 9.

The President's aide said travel delegates have been cut down to 20 persons only. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Source: Facebook

The move is part of the Presidency's efforts to cut costs, and it will impact the travel budgets of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers, and heads of agencies.

As quoted by Leadership, he said:

“Tinubu has directed that all state entourages be drastically reduced. This is not a request. It is a directive. The office of the president and staff will be affected. VP, appointees are affected.

“By this directive, there will be a slashing of expenditure on official travel by 60 per cent.”

Tinubu cuts down travel delegates to 20 persons

He mentioned that, as a result, the President is restricted to having a maximum of 20 staff members outside the country.

Additionally, he highlighted that each minister is restricted to having only four staff members accompanying them on foreign trips, while heads of agencies are limited to just two.

Ngelale conveyed Tinubu's decision to no longer travel with large security delegations when visiting any state within the country.

The presidential spokesperson also emphasized that when the President travels to any state, the local security arrangements will be responsible for his security, extending the same protocol to the vice president and other high-ranking government officials.

Source: Legit.ng