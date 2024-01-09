President Bola Tinubu has taken strong action against corruption in his government

Tinubu has given a fresh order to the EFCC hours after suspending Betta Edu over the N585 million scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under her watch

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede has been directed to summon the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Edu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a fresh directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tinubu according to a report by The Punch on Tuesday, January 9, ordered the EFCC, to launch a full-blown investigation into the finances of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This directive was issued in a statement on Monday, January 8, by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, who also announced the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over the N585 million scandal in the ministry.

The presidency also denied Betta Edu access to President Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja, hours after the suspension.

In compliance with the presidential directive, the EFCC has also summoned Edu to appear before its detectives on Tuesday, (today) January 9, 2024.

Ngelale in the statement noted that the president directed the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Ministry headed by Edu as well as the agencies under it, The Cable report added.

