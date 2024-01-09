A top northern senator has revealed why President Tinubu should further deal with suspended minister Betta Edu and others in her circle

Senator Ali Ndume said for Tinubu to succeed, he needs to flush out some elements in his cabinet who are forming smaller cabals within his government

The lawmaker noted that addressing corruption and curtailing excessive elements are pivotal for the administration's stability

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for immediately suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, over the N585 million scandal.

Ndume reveals what Tinubu should do to Betta Edu after suspension

The senator urged President Tinubu to check the excesses of those he described as an ‘emerging political cartel,’ and warned that it may be worse than a cabal if unchecked, The Nation reported.

Ndume who spoke to journalists in Abuja, on Monday, January 8, insisted that the alleged fraud committed by Betta Edu, may not be isolated.

He further cautioned that if left properly checked, the emerging political cartel may destabilise the administration of President Tinubu, Leadership reported.

Ndume noted:

"What President Tinubu has done is very timely.

"But the President should not stop there. There is an emerging political cartel within the corridors of power."

Tinubu's interior minister opens up on getting contract from Betta Edu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has responded to the allegation that his company, New Planet Project Limited, was awarded an N438.1 million contract by the suspended minister of humanitarian and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu.

In an interview on Channels Television on Monday, January 8, the minister said he founded the company about 15 years ago but resigned as its director after his election in 2019.

During the programme, the minister presented a CAC document indicating his resignation as a New Planet Project Limited director five years ago.

Tinubu orders N2 trillion poverty relief funds probe, Betta Edu faces EFCC today

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch a full-blown investigation into the finances of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This directive was issued in a statement on Monday, January 8, by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, who also announced the suspension of the Minister over the N585 million scandal in the ministry.

The presidency also denied Betta Edu access to the Aso Villa in Abuja, hours after her suspension.

N37bn fraud: Farouq gets EFCC's invitation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Farouq was scheduled to be questioned by the EFCC on Wednesday, January 2.

The anti-graft agency invited the former minister as part of an ongoing inquiry into her actions during her yearslong tenure in the ministry.

