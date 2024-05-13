The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in Nigeria on Friday, May 10, for a three-day private visit to the West African nation

The royals landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday morning and were received by top government officials

On their last day visit to Lagos, they got to meet with singer Moses Bliss, who could not hide his excitement and shared with fans on social media

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were in West Africa for the first time on May 10, 2024, and kicked off their visit to Nigeria.

Meghan, who recently opened up about being 43% Nigerian, and her husband's trip marks 10 years of the Invictus Games, which Nigeria joined for the first time last year.

On their last day, Nigerian singer Moses Bliss got to meet the royal couple and serenade them with some good gospel music.

Moses Bliss meets with Harry and Meghan

The gospel singer was unable to hide his joy. Not only did the newly wedded man get to sing for the couple, but he also received an uplifting comment from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, who expressed her appreciation for his music. He wrote on Instagram:

"The joy of meeting and singing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal today on their inaugural visit to Nigeria and hearing Meghan express her appreciation for my music is a moment I will forever cherish."

Reactions to Moses Bliss' meeting with Harry and Meghan

The man of God's meeting with the royals caught the attention of many internet users. See how some of them reacted below:

@marieblissofficial:

"Grace. A man’s gift makes room for him, And brings him before great men. ~ Proverbs 18:16. Proud of you! Keep shining. celebrate you sir."

@arshavinjohn:

"We getting bigger everyday."

@_sally.idris_:

"All that glitters are not gold.pls dig deep u will know what u have just done to ur reputation by associating with these ex ran away royals"

@timothybayonne_:

"Love this."

@chizie_official:

"We bless the lord."

@favourreuben_:

"Let’s take a moment to appreciate Meghan’s beauty."

Moses Bliss' wife's new dressing style received applause

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that ace Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie were in Canada on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The event was well-attended by fans of Bliss, who came to worship with him and celebrate the fresh couple. However, fans could not help but praise Marie's new look.

She paired an Olive over blazer with white pants, trousers, and a shirt. Marie looked stunning in her natural hair and dainty earrings.

