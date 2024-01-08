The Supreme Court might deliver the much anticipated Kano state election verdict on Friday, January 12

This was confirmed in a report released by a national newspaper after spotting the cause list of the Apex court

It was also gathered that the Supreme Court would deliver the final verdict for other pending election cases this week

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court is set to conduct hearings on 21 appeals concerning disputes from the recent governorship election.

The cases involving states such as Ebonyi, Plateau, Delta, Adamawa, Abia, Ogun, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom are scheduled for Monday through Thursday, January 11.

The people of Kano state would know their real governor for the next four years on Friday, Jan 12. Photo Credit: Nasir Gawuna/Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Additionally, there is a possibility that judgments for previously heard post-election governorship appeals, including those for Kano and Lagos, among others, may be delivered on Friday, January 12.

According to The Nation, a court schedule disclosed on Sunday, January 7, that the Supreme Court has slated hearings for Monday, encompassing one appeal from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, two from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with its candidate Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi, and two appeals from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in Benue state.

Moving on to Tuesday, the apex court intends to address six appeals: three related to Plateau State, submitted by the PDP, its candidate Nentawe Goshwe, and INEC; and three about Delta State, submitted by Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Omo-Agege Ovie Augustine of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peta Kennedy of the Labour Party (LP).

Supreme Court to give verdict for Kano poll Friday, Jan. 12

On Wednesday, the court is scheduled to hear four appeals, two concerning Adamawa State, presented by the SDP candidate and a counter-appeal by Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP, who is the incumbent.

On Thursday, the court is set to review two appeals concerning Abia State, filed by Okechukwu Ahiwe of the PDP and Ikechi Emenike of the APC.

Additionally, six appeals are scheduled for consideration, with two related to Ogun State filed by Oladipo Adebutu of the PDO and a counter-appeal by Abiodun Adedapo of the APC (the incumbent governor).

Prof. Sandy Onor of the PDP filed another appeal about Cross River. Two appeals concerning Akwa Ibom State are also on the docket, filed by Akpan Udofia of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) and John Akpan Udoedehe of the NNPC.

The court is expected to announce its judgments on Friday, encompassing post-election governorship appeals that have already been heard, including those about Lagos, Kano, and various other states.

Why Supreme Court should validate my election - Plateau governor

Meanwhile, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, governor of Plateau state, has punctured the verdict of the Appeal Court, which sacked him in 2023.

Mutfwang insisted that the appellate court erred in several of its pronouncements in November 2023.

Mutfwang, through his lawyers, therefore asked the Supreme Court to cancel the Appeal Court's judgement and pronounce him the winner of the 2023 Plateau state governorship election.

