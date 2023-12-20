The Supreme Court will on Thursday, December 21, determine the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election

The court's ruling will also determine the fate of the sacked Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP

This comes after the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, declared APC's candidate, Gawaun the real winner of the Kano state election

The Kano secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has gotten a new look, as the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment on the state's disputed governorship election.

The party secretariat located along Maiduguri road, which barely had any scripture or picture on its building, now wears a new look.

Daily Trust reported that the Kano APC secretariat has the picture of its gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the state party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.

This comes barely 24 hours to the commencement of hearing at the Supreme Court in the case of Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the state governorship dispute.

Appeal court insists on judgement sacking Governor Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal insisted on its judgment sacking Governor Yusuf.

The Chief Registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, restated that the certified true copy of the judgement confirmed the sacking of Gov Yusuf.

Clarifying the controversy trailing the judgment, Banbari said the clerical error in a portion of the CTC judgement did not change the unanimous decision of the three-member panel of justices that sacked Yusuf.

Kano Governor files appeal at Supreme Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yusuf reportedly filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge his sack.

This development reportedly comes a day after the Appeal Court released the CTC judgement of the contentious Kano state governorship election.

Ibrahim Adam, an NNPP supporter, shared the notice of the appeal via his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

