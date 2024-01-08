Professor Pat Utomi has dismissed rumours of individual presidential ambitions within the opposition camp

The LP chieftain noted that the primary focus of the opposition parties is on creating a powerful coalition to counter the ruling APC in the 2027 election

Utomi accuses certain media outlets of orchestrating a divisive agenda by fueling speculations about potential presidential candidates

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Professor Pat Utomi, the leader of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), has noted that the focus of the major opposition parties in 2027 is to initiate a mega political party that will wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pat Utomi hints at Peter Obi's possible alliance with Atiku and others. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He made this disclosure amid insinuations in some quarters that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are already jostling to run for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday signed by Malam Hamisu San Turaki on behalf of NCFront, Utomi noted that the “current erroneous view in the media is a mischievous agenda of hatchet jobbers to divide the opposition and frustrate the merger proposal for leading opposition parties."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement noted further that the leaders of the opposition parties are more focused on strengthening their baseline ahead of the 2027 election and not contesting political offices as speculated in some quarters, Daily Independent reported.

Atiku’s ally speaks on whether PDP candidate will run for president again or not

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain will still contest for the presidential seat in 2027.

Bwala made this known during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday night, January 2.

2027 poll: Peter Obi, Labour Party's possible alliance with Kwankwaso, others

Following the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the 2023 presidential election dispute, Eunice Atuejide has hinted at LP's alliance with other opposition parties.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 16, Atuejide, LP candidate, Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 election, disclosed that whether or not Peter Obi emerges as the flagbearer in the 2027 general election, LP will wrestle power with the ruling APC.

Let’s work together for Nigeria – Tinubu tells Atiku

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu reiterated his appeal for a united effort to make Nigeria the country that its citizens earnestly desire.

The president urged Atiku and his other political rivals to join forces with him to build the nation that the people are clamouring for.

Source: Legit.ng