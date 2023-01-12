Doyin Okupe, a former DG of Peter Obi presidential campaign council, has confirmed that he was detained and released on Thursday

The Labour Party chieftain said senior officers of the EFCC in Lagos and Abuja who detained him apologised to him for the error

Okupe was earlier arrested on Thursday by the DSS on the request of the EFCC and was later handed over to the anti-graft agency

Ikeja, Lagos - Doyin Okupe, a strong ally of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer, has confirmed that he was detained on Thursday morning, December 12.

The Labour Party disclosed that he was later released and senior officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos apologised to him for the "error".

Reason EFCC arrests and release Doyin Okupe

Okupe disclosed the development on his Twitter page shortly after the news of his arrest by the Department of State Service takes over the media.

The former special assistant on media and publicity to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and senior special assistant on public affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan was reportedly arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) and handed over to the EFCC on Thursday morning.

The Labour Party chieftain also disclosed that his passport has been seized by the federal high court even before he was convicted for money laundering in December 2022.

He said:

"I was arrested & detained @ the MMIA, Lagos this morning, 12th Jan on my way to UK for medicals; years after my passport had been withheld by the FHC Abuja.

"I just left the EFCC office where Snr Officers in Lagos & Abuja appologised to me for the error

"OCCUPATIONAL HAZZARD abi?"

See his Tweet below:

