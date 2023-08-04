Labour Party (LP) chieftain and former director general of Peter Obi's presidential campaign, Doyin Okupe, has reacted to the ongoing military takeover of Niger Republic led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who toppled President Mohamad Bazoum.

Since the military takeover in the Republic of Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a seven-day deadline to General Tchiani to surrender power to President Bazoum.

The Coup D’état in Niger Republic has led to an emergency meeting of military chiefs in the sub-region. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

The ECOWAS had threatened that failure to adhere to the deadline would lead to sanctions and military invasion. The military junta in Niger and its allied forces of Mali and Guinea Bissau has violated this order telling ECOWAS that an attempt to attack would be a declaration of war.

Reacting to the guts and adamant response of Niger and its allied forces, LP chieftain Doying Okupe described it as disrespecting the sub-regional body and Nigeria, which recently cut off its electricity supply to Niger.

Okupe, in a tweet on Friday, August said there is a need to protect democracy, and all the stakeholders involved must be quiet due to internal differences.

His tweet reads:

"I am not suggesting we go to war wt Niger. But Niger cannot rubbish Nigeria. I as a patriot, will not take that. We shld not be quiet cos of internal differences & allow this to happen. Presidents are not permanent. We must all protect that seat else it's not worth fighting for."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians did not take his suggestion likely, as he was critiqued for suggesting a military invasion in a war that does not concern Nigeria.

@Inno4Chi wrote:

"Pls, may Tinubu direct your children to be at the war front.

"I am in complete support of your statement if the above is done."

@maaziossy wrote:

"Old men call for war, young men go there to die; are you going to send your children to Niger Republic?

"Na Northern Nigeria go suffer am, if they like they should keep quiet."

@Manofwisdon wrote:

"I respect you for what you stand for and please do not take it for granted, ebola tinubu government is unconstitutional and what happened on the 25th of February was a coup. Niger did not offend Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng