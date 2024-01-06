Governor Hyacinth Alia has suspended the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Benue state

The primary was to elect an APC candidate for the February 4 by-election for the vacant seat of Guma 1 state constituency

Alia said the APC primary could not hold because it was marred by threats and hijacked by some party stakeholders

Guma, Benue state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has attacked Governor Hyacinth Alia for suspending the party’s primary election for the February 4 bye-election in Benue state.

The bye-election is to fill a vacancy for the seat of Guma 1 state constituency following the appointment of Dr Yamar Ortese as Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Daily Trust reported.

The governor suspended the APC primary stating threats and hijacked by some party stakeholders who were neither from Guma LGA nor expected to participate in the election.

“Security of state remains paramount to us. Today (Saturday), the APC is to conduct primary but it was marred by misconduct and this posed insecurity in Guma. It became imperative to calm the irate youth.

“Party stakeholders felt disenchanted. I would not want any semblance of insecurity in the state. I suspend the delegate primary. Sad enough the party faithful came out but were stopped at the gate by people who do not belong to the local government; all stakeholders were locked out and youths became angry. Party faithful must help keep the peace in the state."

However, APC spokesman in the state, Morgan Ihomun, said Governor Alia cannot suspend an exercise already carried out by the party “in an orderly manner.”

Morgan said the primary election had been held and a candidate emerged.

“The question we should be asking is that, does the governor have the power to suspend the primary election?”

Alia speaks on dumping APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alia said he will never work against the APC because of the love he has for the ruling party.

Alia stated this while reacting to the allegation made by the APC Benue chapter he has neglected the party and opted to work with opposition political parties.

The governor was also accused of recruiting and funding a five-man committee to convey false information about the APC state chapter to the Presidency and the APC National Secretariat.

Alia faces criticism from APC legislators

Federal lawmakers representing Benue state under the APC voiced their concerns about Governor Alia's conduct during a media briefing in Abuja.

They criticised him for what they see as anti-party actions, excessive control, corruption allegations, and a perceived autocratic style of governance.

