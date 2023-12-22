Some lawmakers from Benue State who belong to the APC party are not pleased with their governor. They think he is doing things that are bad for the party and the state

Federal lawmakers representing Benue State under the APC voiced their concerns about Governor Hyacinth Alia's conduct during a media briefing in Abuja.

They criticised him for what they see as anti-party actions, excessive control, corruption allegations, and a perceived autocratic style of governance.

According to the Benue State caucus in the National Assembly, Governor Alia's leadership approach has faced severe scrutiny.

In a televised retreat on Thursday, they called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and address the governor's alleged dictatorial behaviour and ineffective leadership.

Speaking at the briefing, one of the lawmakers stated that Governor Alia's actions have raised serious concerns within the party and the state at large. And that his unilateral decisions and lack of inclusivity have adversely affected the governance dynamics.

The legislators emphasised the need for the party to enforce discipline and adherence to democratic principles. They highlighted the importance of leadership that embraces dialogue and collective decision-making processes.

“The ungrateful Fr. Alia, who had barely joined APC two months before the governorship primaries assumes a messianic posture and tend to appropriate the victory of APC in Benue State as a product of his so-called popularity, without regard to the painstaking and systematic efforts of the subsisting formidable political structure which has enthroned all the governors in the State before him.

“The question begging for answers is: why did the self-acclaimed popular priest not contest on the platform of either APGA, PDP or other smaller political parties in Benue State?

These criticisms come amid growing discontent within the APC ranks in Benue State. The lawmakers highlighted their responsibility to hold leaders accountable and ensure governance that serves the interests of the people.

