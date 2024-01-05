The political crisis in Rivers state was yet to be dead, but passing through the lull paths of time considering some events that showed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

President Bola Tinubu's intervention resulted in an eight-point resolution, which eventually calmed the political tension in the state.

However, during the Christmas period, what was thought to have come to an end was observed in the comments and actions of the two political gladiators, even though Fubara and Wike pledged to abide by the resolution. Below are the reasons:

Wike said Fubara failed to play by the rules of the game

At the wedding anniversary of his political associate and the immediate past commissioner for works, Des George-Kelly, the FCT minister, faulted his successor for failing to abide by the resolutions.

According to The Punch, The event, which was held at the King's Assembly in Port Harcourt before Christmas, Wike blamed Fubara for the political crisis in the state and urged the people to desist from interfering in the fight they knew nothing about.

His comment reads in part:

“In any facet of life, there are rules and they must be obeyed. As a pastor, there are rules you must follow. So as politicians, we must follow rules."

The minister noted that he followed the rules, and that was why he was able to succeed during his time as governor of the state.

"They have failed", Fubara shaded Wike

Governor Fubara, in a veiled message at his maiden state banquet at the government house in Port Harcourt on new year eve said those fighting him have failed. The governor bragged that they wanted the "red biro" he was holding and still holding it firmly.

He said:

“What they want is this red biro, but it is still with me. We are the winners, because we are still signing with the red biro.”

Wike, Fubara buy Rivers people's hearts by sharing bags of rice during the yuletide period

The battle between the two political gladiators snowballs into the yuletide period as they try to buy the people's hearts in the spirit of Christmas or secure their support base.

Considering how expensive it was, Rice remained a major staple food in Nigeria. Thus, it would be appreciated if it was distributed freely during the Yuletide period.

According to The Punch, there were customised bags of rice bearing the face of Governor Fubara and the FCT minister taking over Port Harcourt and its environment. Suspected aides of the politicians distributed the rice to different stakeholders and groups to the extent that it dominated the conversation on social media.

It was revealed that Wike gave 2000 bags of rice to each state's local government, while Governor Fubara was said to have given 100 bags of rice to each ward.

The beneficiaries of the goodies included some political party members, market unions, landlord associations, youth groups, non-indigenes and others.

Speaking on the development, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 governorship election, who just returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Magnus Abe, faulted the sharing process while speaking on a radio programme.

Abe said:

“Let me criticise Governor Siminalayi Funara. He sent rice; that rice should go beyond the PDP. It should not be for PDP alone. Give PDP, give APC, give SDP, and give everybody.”

Political structure, two other reasons Wike fights for Rivers' political structure

