Governor Hyacinth Alia has reacted to the allegation made by the APC Benue chapter that he has opted to work with opposition political parties

Alia said he would never work against his party, APC because of the love he has for the ruling party

He added that his continued funding of the ruling party activities and expanding its stakeholders’ meetings are eloquent testimonies

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state said he will never work against his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the love he has for the ruling party.

Alia stated this while reacting to the allegation made by the APC Benue chapter he has neglected the party and opted to work with opposition political parties, PM News reported.

The governor was also accused of recruiting and funding a five-man committee to convey false information about the APC state chapter to the Presidency and the APC National Secretariat.

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor said he has a special love for the APC, especially the Benue chapter.

The governor added that he was working tirelessly to make the ruling party proud.

“As a governor, l am determined to fulfil my campaign promises to the Benue people.

“My continued funding of our party activities and expanding its stakeholders’ meetings in the state are eloquent testimonies of how I hold the party so dear to my heart.”

The Zonal Chairmen of the Benue APC were commended for standing by the Gov Alia and giving credit to his excellent performance.

“Since the party did not accuse the governor of underperformance or cited public dissatisfaction with his leadership style, it means that we are on the right track.

Appeal court delivers judgment on sack of Alia as Benue governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Titus Uba, in the March 18 governorship election in Benue state.

A three-member panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment resolved the three issues, distilled for determination, against the appellants and held that the appeal was without merit.

The appellate court affirmed the judgment of the tribunal because the PDP and its candidate failed to prove their claim of forgery raised against the APC’s deputy governorship candidate in the election, Samuel Ode.

Tribunal gives verdict on Benue governorship election tussles

The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi dismissed the petitions of the PDP and its candidate, Titus Uba.

Subsequently, the court ruled that the APC candidate, Governor Alia remained the authentic election winner

The court dismissed Uba and the PDP's petitions over its lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

