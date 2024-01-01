Atiku Abubakar's aide, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, has mocked Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara claimed to be a winner

Abubakar said the former governor of Rivers state should prepare for more tormenting moments ahead while reacting to Fubara's comment

The governor's comment came barely 24 hours after his political ally resigned as the speaker of and member of the state house of assembly

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has taken a new dimension as Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, mocked the former governor.

Abubakar said Wike, now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), should prepare for more trouble from his successor, Fubara while reacting to a video where the governor bragged about his victory.

The governor said:

“What they want is this red Biro; it is still with me; they have failed! You're the winner. We are the winner. We are still signing with the red biro, and as long as we are still signing, Rivers state will witness more development."

Wike vs Fubara: What is the meaning of Shege in Nigerian terms?

Reacting to the governor's comment, the aide to the former vice president said, "Wike, get ready for more shege". Shege is a Nigerian slang used to describe tough times or moments.

Fubara's comment came less than 24 hours after his political ally and factioner speaker of the state house of assembly, resigned as a speaker and lawmaker.

The governor vowed to complete his administration, adding that nothing can cut short his administration and that he will complete his tenure.

The Rivers-born politician said the opposition in the state would not force him to be arrogant in delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

