There seemed to be an end to the political crisis rocking Rivers state as Edison Ehie, the lawmaker representing the Ahoada East Constituency II in the state house of assembly, withdrew the suit against 25 of the 27 lawmakers.

Ehie, a close ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declared vacant the seat of the 27 lawmakers after the latter defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, two of the lawmakers later dumped the APC and returned to the PDP. Ehie was the factional speaker who led five lawmakers loyal to Fubara.

Recall that Governor Fubara has been in a fierce political battle with his godfather and predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Following the declaration, Ehie filed a contempt proceeding at the state high court in Port Harcourt against the 25 lawmakers to challenge their legislative activities and sittings.

Source: Legit.ng