Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has declared his great love for Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, on social media

On his Snapchat page, the music star shared a video of himself laughing while watching Toriola’s movie

Netizens reacted to Adekunle Gold expressing his admiration for the movie star’s talent and they dropped hot takes

Nigerian singer Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko aka AG Baby, has caused a stir on social media after opening up on his love for actress, Wumi Toriola.

The Rodo crooner who has become very active on Snapchat in recent times took to the app to update fans on his taste in Nollywood movies.

Fans react as Adekunle Gold expresses admiration for Wumi Toriola. Photos: @adekunlegold, @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

In the video, Adekunle Gold was heard laughing in the background as he watched Wumi Toriola and Madam Saje act out a role in her film, Wande Taylor.

Another clip from the video showed AG Baby still enjoying the movie. However, he accompanied the video with a caption where he noted that Wumi Toriola is his favourite actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the clip below:

Fans react as Adekunle Gold speaks on Wumi Toriola

Adekunle Gold’s disclosure about his admiration for Wumi Toriola sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

kiqqys_collections:

“My mama like her movies especially one dat she was going to church steady and always speaking in tongues.”

uvbi4christ:

“Saw this yesterday and I was laughing towards the end you say u make mistake you wan go beg you reach you they say everybody learn from each other .”

Littledropsasooke22:

“She is good .”

the_pearlsorganicskincare:

“very interesting movie i don laugh tire.”

toyonmichelle:

“This film ehn .”

abukiano:

“Wumi Toriola dey deliver normal normal .”

ollybabymo22:

“Wunmi na weyrey y’all need to see this movie fr .”

Parlez_lopez:

“@wumitoriola is my own best too.”

wtphilos:

“I kuku nor dey stan nonsense .”

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

Source: Legit.ng