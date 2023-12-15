Some top officials in Rivers state government have dumped FCT minister Nyesom Wike

This comes amid efforts by President Bola Tinubu to reconcile Wike and his successor failed

Whilst some commissioners resigned from the position unexpectedly, political leaders in Wike's local government have pledged their loyalty to embattled Governor Fubara

The crisis in Rivers state has taken a new dimension as some political leaders in the seventeen wards of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers state have declared support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara gets support as his rift with Wike deepens. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

This comes after four commissioners who are allies of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike, dumped Fubara's cabinet and resigned from their positions.

In a new development, the Rivers political leaders threw their weight behind Fubara and Edison Ehie's led Rivers Assembly leader, urging them not to be distracted by the political happenings in the state, Channels TV reported.

The PDP members, who include the immediate past chairman of the council, Solomon Abel-Eke, and the state chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo, advised their kinsmen Wike and the factional state lawmaker, Martin Amaewhule, to sheathe their sword.

They also resolved to begin grassroots sensitization for a fresh election into the two state assembly seats in the area, after the PDP national working committee on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to void the election of the concerned lawmakers and conduct fresh polls.

