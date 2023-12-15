The feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has taken a toll on the oil-rich state

Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), is involved in a power tussle with Governor Fubara

Legit.ng reports that as of seven months ago, both Messrs Wike and Fubara enjoyed a cordial relationship

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Amid an ongoing feud with the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, on Friday, December 15, assured Nigerians that his government will continue to protect the interest of the people of the state.

Fubara made this vow via a social media post.

Former ally, Nyesom Wike, is threatening Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s governorship seat in Rivers state. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Rivers: Fubara reaffirms fairness and justice principle

The post was accompanied by a 54-second clip of the governor promising a pro-people government.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Rivers No.1 citizen said:

"We thank our Rivers people, for your support. And I assure you that we will continue to protect the interest of our people to the best, for everyone. Not minding your position or your class, our government is a responsible and inclusive government.

"Our ears are open, and our eyes are also open to the needs of our people. We would not disappoint you. We will continue to uphold that tenet: Fairness, justice, for everyone."

'Make peace with Wike', Ikuru tells Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation, advised Fubara to make sure there is peace between him and his predecessor, Wike.

The cleric stated that Messrs Fubara and Wike are “good” men.

Wike levels accusation against Fubara

Legit.ng also reported that Wike accused Governor Fubara of burning the state's house of assembly complex.

When told by one of the interviewers that they (Wike and Fubara) had been seen together after the impeachment attempt episode, he (Wike) replied that it was because President Bola Tinubu intervened.

'Fubara didn't call me': Wike

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Wike said supposing he was the mastermind of the plot to impeach Governor Fubara, the latter did not even bother to call him via phone.

Before their relationship turned sour, Wike helped Governor Fubara to power.

Source: Legit.ng