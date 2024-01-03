Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, said President Bola Tinubu will spend eight years in office without coalition

The prominent Atiku's supporter said there will be a coalition of political parties to take over power from Tinubu

Bwala said the coalition that is coming will swallow the elements that are creating problems in the political parties

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, said without a coalition of opposition parties, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will spend eight years in office.

Bwala said opposition political parties will have to come to form a strong coalition that will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He stated this during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Tuesday, January 2.

“Without a coalition of political parties, Tinubu is going to spend the next eight years. That one is for sure.”

Bwala added that:

“The truth of the matter is that there will be a coalition of political parties that will be very strong. This is a fact that I know. The coalition that is coming will swallow some of the elements that are creating the problems in the various political parties.”

