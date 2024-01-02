Peter Obi of the Labour Party has said his party is adjusting to its new role as the main opposition party in Nigeria

The PDP is considered the main opposition in Nigeria, a role it has been playing since it lost to APC in 2015

In his new year message, Obi prayed for Nigeria and Nigerians and asked God to grant their good heart desires

Awka, Anambra - Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election, has positioned his party as the main opposition in Nigeria, a role the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has occupied since the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

In his New Year message, the former governor of Anambra state said his Labour Party will continue to adjust to the new role as the main opposition party in Nigeria.

According to Obi, the Labour Party will be firmed in its role as the opposition and keep the ruling APC on its toes in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

A new Nigeria is possible, Peter Obi insists

In a tweet on Monday, January 1, the former presidential candidate said his quest and that of his supporters was good leadership lacking in the country for years while expressing optimism that it can be achieved.

Despite the challenges, Obi maintained that a new Nigeria is possible. He then extended his greetings to all Nigerians while praying to God to bless them with their good heart desires in 2014 and beyond.

The Labour Party chieftain said:

"We will continue ongoing discussions and efforts for the Labour Party to adjust to our new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party. We will continue to constructively engage all Nigerians and our friends, who have now realized the vast implications of the road not taken; and the folly of national interest decisions predicated on sentiments and primordial interests."

