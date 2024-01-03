Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, said the church cannot be Peter Obi's structure

The prominent Atiku's supporter said whether the Labour Party will stay alive and active till 2027 is dependent on Peter Obi

Bwala said the former Anambra state governor must be involved in building the structure of the party.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel Bwala said the Labour Party's (LP) survival depends on its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Bwala said Obi will determine if the Labour Party will stay alive and active till 2027.

He stated this during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television on Tuesday, January 2.

He said the church cannot be Obi’s structure because the church is not the structure of any political party.

“How he is patient enough to build that political party, he must know the national working committee in various states, he must know the candidates of the party, and he must be involved in building the structure of the party.

“The church cannot be his structure. That’s the point I’m saying.”

