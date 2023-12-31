Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has called out President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to tackle the issue of economic hardship in the country

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to ensure that the economic hardship confronting Nigerians was addressed in 2024.

According to The Punch, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, made the call in his new year message to Nigerians.

Atiku sends out new year messages

The PDP leader disclosed this in a statement he released on Sunday, December 31, where he offered praises to God and "a heart full of gratitude” as the country entered the new year.

Atiku maintained that the 2023 was a challenging year for the country as well as the lessons for the failure.

The former presidential candidate said:

“The rising cost of food items, goods and services, the malfunction in our national economy and the degenerating state of our national and community security are all existential challenges that we have to face squarely in the New Year.”

Atiku calls on Tinubu to review his economic policy

Atiku also criticised the policy prescription of President Tinubu, adding that families and businesses already aware of the great tying Times that the country was currently going through. He said Nigeria would have taken a different pathway if the current administration was smarter enough.

He called for a "well-thought out vision of national planning" that will definitely be of favourable to common Nigerians in the development drive.

