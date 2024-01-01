Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly stated that he is glad President Bola Tinubu increased the price of fuel

Buhari stated the fuel price hike has reduced the number of people who come to visit him at his residence in Daura, Katsina state

After the video of Buhari's remarks surfaced online, several internet users shared their thoughts

Katsina, Katsina state - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was happy when the Bola Tinubu administration increased the petrol pump price on May 29, 2023, through the removal of petrol subsidy.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, Buhari said the decision would reduce the number of visitors he receives in his native Daura town in Katsina state.

Buhari said this on Sunday, December 31, as the special guest of honour at the maiden edition of the annual Katsina dialogue organised by the Katsina Consultative Forum, held at the Presidential Banquet Hall of the Katsina government house.

Speaking in Hausa language, Buhari said he returned to Daura and a lot of people kept visiting him but when Tinubu increased the price of fuel, he rejoiced because he expected the visits to decline.

Watch the video below:

A Northerner, Yakubu Musa, interpreted Buhari's words thus:

"I was happy when Tinubu increased fuel prices, but alas it did not checkmate the number of people visiting me."

Nigerians react

Check out some reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@HassanHusseinY1 wrote:

"Buhari have no any empathy to Nigerians at all. How on earth will that man be making joke about fuel subsidy removal."

@AlphaDeGreat commented:

"It's so silly for Buhari to say he's happy for Tinubu's increasing fuel prices because you don't want visitors in Daura.

"You're happy with the high cost of living. That's an insensitive joke!"

@jeffphilips1 wrote:

"The Buhari's video blogs are interpreting to mean he said he's happy Tinubu removed fuel subsidy so people can stop visiting him is deliberate misinterpretation and falsehood?

"I'm hoping one of you goes to jail for this behavior in this 2024."

