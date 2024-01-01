President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, January 1, addressed Nigerians in a live telecast for his New Year's message

In his message, he reassured Nigerians that his reformation agenda for the country remains intact and in check

He stated that he heard the cries of citizens and urged them not to flinch nor falter amidst the adversities of 2023

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that his "Renewed Hope" mantra is still on course as he urged citizens not to flinch nor falter.

The president stated this during the live broadcast of his New Year's message to Nigerians on Monday, January 1.

During the live telecast, he said:

"From the boardrooms at Broad Street in Lagos to the main-streets of Kano and Nembe Creeks in Bayelsa, I hear the groans of Nigerians who work hard every day to provide for themselves and their families."

He mentioned that he is attuned to the concerns of Nigerians and reassured the country that despite facing challenging circumstances, the national spirit must persevere since difficult times are temporary.

Tinubu to Nigerians: "Never to flinch, never to falter”

President Tinubu stated further:

“I am not oblivious to the expressed and sometimes unexpressed frustrations of my fellow citizens. I know for a fact that some of our compatriots are even asking if this is how our administration wants to renew their hope.

“Dear Compatriots, take this from me: the time may be rough and tough, however, our spirit must remain unbowed because tough times never last. We are made for this period, never to flinch, never to falter.”

The first half of President Tinubu's first year in office has been greeted with several successes and initiatives, but Nigerians have continuously condemned the follow-up of this reform as it has not reflected changes in the current reality.

Since his emergence as President, inflation is at its all-time high as the Naira's value has further plunged below the dollar.

Atiku tells Tinubu to address 1 major problem in 2024

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has called out President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to tackle the country's economic hardship issue.

The PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election posited that Nigerians would have been better off if it had taken a different pathway.

Atiku then called for a well-thought-out economic policy to put the ordinary person at the centre of Nigeria's developmental growth.

