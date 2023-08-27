President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to sustain the economic strategy of the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

While delivering the opening remark of the NBA conference in Abuja on Sunday, the president said he would not sustain the policy of using the country's meagre revenue to service debt

According to President Tinubu, the prosperity Nigerians yearn for would only happen if the country can do away with poverty

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his administration would not sustain the culture of the "failed economic theory" in which 90 per cent of the scarce revenue is used to service the external debt. At the same time, the country is faced with many development challenges.

In a tweet by NTA, the president made the declaration in Abuja on Sunday, August 27, where he declared open the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium.

President Tinubu reveals why he will not sustain Buhari's economic policy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Recall that the immediate past administration under former President Muhammadu Buhari ran the economy on borrowing while many of its revenue was used to service the country's debt.

Tinubu delivers opening remarks of NBA

The event, which had 16,190 lawyers in attendance, was energised by the President's speech, adding that the prosperity Nigerians require will only happen when the country does away with poverty in its society.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu said Nigeria needs the focused cooperation of the private sector leaders, adding that many of them were at the event, where he presented the opening ceremony.

He said:

“Can we continue to service external debts with 90% of our revenue? It is a path to destruction. It is not sustainable. We must make the very difficult changes that are necessary for our country to get up from slumber and be respected among the great nations of the world.”

See the tweet here:

"This friendship nah tipatipa": Reactions as Seyi Tinubu dances to Lege's song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, has been seen in a viral video dancing to the song of the controversial entertainer Lege Miami

Lege Miami, in the song, described himself as a friend of the president's son and has finally met with Seyi Tinubu

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the video of Seyi Tinubu and Lege Miami, describing it as a federal link-up

Source: Legit.ng