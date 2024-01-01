Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he took an oath to serve his country and give his best at all times

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu said no excuse for poor performance from any of his appointees would be good enough

The president disclosed that a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit has been set up for effective governance

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 1, reiterated his resolve to transform the country regardless of the challenges being faced in achieving his set goals.

Tinubu also emphasised that he would not tolerate poor performance from any of his appointees, saying that there would not be any room for failure.

"We've set parameters for evaluation" - Tinubu

Tinubu made this known in his New Year speech to Nigerians.

The president said:

"I took an oath to serve this country and give my best at all times.

"Like I said in the past, no excuse for poor performance from any of my appointees will be good enough.

"It is the reason I put in place a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit in the Presidency to make sure that governance output improves the living condition of our people.

"We have set the parameters for evaluation. Within the first quarter of this new year, ministers and heads of agencies with a future in this administration that I lead will continue to show themselves."

