It's just 2024, and conversations are already ongoing in the opposition camp for the 2027 general elections

Peter Obi, the presidential bannerman of the Labour Party in the last general election, remains a hot topic for conversation due to his political influence

In this report, Legit.ng compiled five reasons Obi's return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will allow him to unseat President Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi's performance at the 2023 General Elections in Nigeria marked a significant chapter in the nation's political landscape.

As the candidate of the Labour Party, Obi pulled strings that had never been seen before as he showed his electoral relevance on the ballot, going toe-to-toe with political titans like President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

His giant stride at the election poll earned him 6,101,533 votes, closely behind Atiku, who scored 6,984,520 votes, and President Tinubu, who topped the log with 8,794,726 votes.

In the build-up to the election, Obi's campaign focused on economic development, social justice, and good governance, resonating with diverse nationwide voters.

One of the key highlights of Peter Obi's electoral journey was his commitment to addressing Nigeria's economic issues. Drawing upon his extensive experience as a former governor and successful businessman, Obi outlined comprehensive plans for economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

His emphasis on prudent fiscal management, investment in infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises struck a chord with voters who sought tangible solutions to the country's economic challenges and even outclassing Tinubu in his backyard in Lagos at the presidential polls.

Despite all these attributes, many believe Obi's one last puzzle of becoming Nigeria's president is returning back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This report encapsulates some key reasons why Obi should rejoin the PDP, as compiled by Legit.ng.

1. LP Factional crisis

Yes! The Labour Party has been plunged into structural anarchy over the party's leadership following several litigations on who the original leader of the party is.

The battle between Julius Abure, the elected chairman of LP, and Lamidi Apapa, the party's factional chairman, became a critical issue in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections.

The origins of their altercation can be linked to the commencement of the presidential election petition tribunal.

On Wednesday, May 17, the two factions of the Labour Party clashed at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The faction led by Lamidi Apapa, attending the petition hearing, encountered the supporters of Joseph Abure, the suspended national chairman.

The party's internal crisis persists, and Obi cannot afford to nurture that energy and ill luck into 2027.

2. Weak Labour Party structure

Pulling over 6 million votes as a first-time Presidential candidate under a less fancied Labour party is no mean feat. However, there is a strong belief that Peter Obi would have won the 2023 Presidential elections under the platform of any of the two major political parties and, in this case, the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

There is no gain in saying that the ruling party and the major opposition have dominated Nigeria's political terrain through the personnel it has produced into political offices right from 1999.

The PDP, for instance, have produced Governors, lawmakers and other critical political stakeholders and statesmen who would be instrumental in winning elections.

The Labour Party, on the other hand, only gained popularity due to the emergence of Peter Obi as its candidate.

Reacting to this concept of Obi rejoining the PDP, experienced election observer and political analyst Moshood Isah told Legit.ng that Obi's political capacity would be a good fit for a stronger political party.

He said:

"A popular candidate like Obi under the platform of a much stronger party like the PDP will stand a better chance with the right support from masses and political elites.

"After holding power for at least 16 years in the centre from 1999 to 2015, PDP remains Nigeria's major opposition party. The party still has the second-highest political seats at the State and federal levels.

"Thus, with the right plans and internal stability coupled with a sellable candidate like Obi, the bet remains that both stand a chance to usurp power from the APC in 2027."

3. PDP's nationwide presence

Undoubtedly, since 1999, the ruling party and the primary opposition have wielded significant influence in Nigeria's political landscape by placing their members in key political positions.

The PDP has successfully produced Governors, lawmakers, and other pivotal political figures who play crucial roles in election victories.

In contrast, the Labour Party experienced a surge in popularity mainly due to the candidacy of Peter Obi.

Consequently, a charismatic candidate like Obi, operating within the more robust framework of the PDP, stands a higher likelihood of success, provided he receives adequate support from the public and political elites.

Despite holding power for a substantial 16 years from 1999 to 2015, the PDP has transitioned into the role of Nigeria's primary opposition party.

It still commands the second-highest number of political seats at the state and federal levels.

The prevailing belief is that armed with practical strategies, internal cohesion, and a marketable candidate such as Obi, both the ruling party and the major opposition have the potential to wrestle power from the APC in the upcoming 2027 elections.

4. Zoning presidency to the east

This is arguably the best moment for the PDP to present a southeastern candidate, as Obi remains the only strong option from the region.

In the last election, a northern candidate (Atiku) strategically annexed the southern slot, allowing the PDP to rethink their strategy in zoning the ticket to the east.

With APC having a southwestern candidate (Tinubu) in power, it is safe to say PDP can avoid microzoning its ticket to the west.

Conversely, the North has already used its spot in the last election with Atiku.

5. Atiku's age factor

Before the 2027 general elections, Atiku would be 80, and he exhausted two golden opportunities under PDP (2019, 2023) to become the President of Nigeria.

Going by simple logic and the antecedents of the internal crisis in the PDP, Atiku's place in the party has shrunk and may no longer be considered for the golden ticket.

