Eunice Atuejide has had a rough journey in Nigeria's politics and she is not willing to give up her quest to become a leader in her constituency

The politician who contested for the Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 general election under the Labour Party in Lagos state, has hinted at a comeback

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the LP chieftain bares it all regarding her experience, loss during the poll and her next move ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - Following the outcome of the 2023 general election, Eunice Atuejide, Labour Party (LP) chieftain, has revealed her plans to participate in the 2027 election for the Apapa federal constituency.

After being threatened for supporting Peter Obi during the 2023 election, Eunice Atuejide stages a comeback ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @eunice_atuejide

Source: Twitter

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, January 7, Atuejide narrates her political journey, starting from the deregistration of the National Interest Party (NIP) in 2020 to joining the Obidient Movement and subsequently the Labour Party for the 2023 elections.

The politician explained what went down in the 2023 presidential election in Lagos and how Peter Obi, secured a major victory against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, Bola Tinubu in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Atuejide told Legit.ng that:

"Contesting the 2023 elections was an exhilarating experience thanks to my sojourn into the Obidient Movement and thus the Labour Party.

"My political party, National Interest Party (NIP) was deregistered in 2020, and my dad who was a foundation member of the APC died in 2021. So, I'd taken over his structure in Ukehe, and contested the House of Reps ticket at the primaries which APC held in May 2022. I won, but my mandate was given to my opponent. I was told to let it go, and wait for the Presidential Election to be done so I can get appointed to serve at the National level. I agreed, however when Peter Obi moved to Labour Party, and the Obidient Movement kicked off, I knew I belonged with them. Plus, I actually only became a politician after listening to Peter Obi recount his time as Governor of Anambra State on the Platform on October 1st, 2016!!!!

"So, soon after I met with him and Professor Pat Utomi in London in June 2022, I resigned from the APC and joined the Movement. I came back and contested the substitution primaries in Apapa Federal Constituency and went all out to get elected into the 10th Assembly."

"I will emerge victorious in 2027", Labour Party chieftain hinted

Detailing her challenges in the 2023 election, Atuejide shares the hurdles faced, including the absence of the LP logo on the ballot papers for her constituency and nine others, as well as personal threats and the need to go into hiding.

Despite the setbacks, Atuejide remains resilient, expressing confidence that the experiences gained during the 2023 election will contribute to her victory in the 2027 polls.

She stated thus:

"It was tough!!!!

"The LP Logo ended up not on the ballot papers on election day for my Constituency and 9 others.

"We had to fight on several fronts to prevent that Peter Obi is rigged out of his CLEAR VICTORY in Lagos.

"I was chased about with weapons, threatened endlessly, and was told that a bounty was even on my head so at some point I had to go into hiding!!!

"But once Tinubu was declared winner, I was free again.

"Overall, it was a truly fantastic experience. I know so much more about the workings of the Nigerian politics, and all that experience will surely come together to help me win in 2027."

"Develop infrastructure": LP chieftain lists 3 ways Tinubu can grow the economy

In another development, Eunice Atuejide advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how to tackle Nigeria's current economic hardship amid his government's new policies.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 6, Atuejide, LP candidate, expressed disappointment with Nigeria's grappling economy under Tinubu's government.

According to the politician, Tinubu is clueless on how to revive Nigeria's economy and his policies have pushed Nigerians further into poverty.

2027 poll: Peter Obi, Labour Party's possible alliance with Kwankwaso, others

Following the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the 2023 presidential election dispute, Eunice Atuejide has hinted at a Labour Party (LP) alliance with other opposition parties.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 16, Atuejide, LP candidate, Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 election, disclosed that whether or not Peter Obi emerges as the flagbearer in the 2027 general election, LP will wrestle power with the ruling APC.

Source: Legit.ng