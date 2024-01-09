President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, January 9, announced the adoption of a major cost-cutting measure

Tinubu approved a directive to slash the size of official delegations for foreign and domestic trips by up to 60%

Reacting to this, a former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, lauded the present administration

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, has said the 60 percent slashes in foreign and local travel expenses of President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and other top government officials is a commendable step.

Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that cutting the cost of governance is "indispensable in any serious economic reform".

'Cutting cost of governance indispensable' - Sani

The former federal lawmaker called on state governors to "follow suit".

Sani tweeted on Tuesday, January 9:

"The 60% slashes in foreign and local travel expenses of the President, VP and other top Government officials is a commendable step in the right direction. Cutting the cost of Governance is indispensable in any serious economic reform. We are beginning to remind ourselves that we are a developing country with multiple economic needs and realising the urgency to cut wastage and extravagance. State Governors should follow suit and plough the proceeds to basic or vital needs of their people."

Tinubu slashes presidency’s travel cost by 60%

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu implemented a 60% reduction in the travel expenses of government officials within his administration.

The move is part of the presidency's efforts to cut costs, and it will impact the travel budgets of the President, vice president, First Lady, ministers, and heads of agencies.

FG moves to slash Air Peace, others' airfares

Legit.ng also reported that the Tinubu administration is working on providing subsidies to airlines in the country to help reduce the high cost of air travel.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, held a meeting with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to this effect.

Obi speaks on Tinubu's foreign trip budget

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has condemned the N15.961 billion reportedly budgeted for the aides of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The LP leader said if the aides of the president and vice president are spending this much, one can envisage that Tinubu and Shettima would spend double the amount.

